Morgan Stanley Increases Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $92.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.