Morgan Stanley Increases Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target to $92.00

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAMR. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.
NASDAQ LAMR opened at $92.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.96. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $72.32 and a twelve month high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
