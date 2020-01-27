MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.88

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and traded as low as $32.04. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 1,036 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.

