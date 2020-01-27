Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after acquiring an additional 991,792 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,115,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,347,000 after acquiring an additional 563,750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,875,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,687,000 after purchasing an additional 536,693 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 944,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,291,000 after purchasing an additional 490,067 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,648,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,072,732. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

