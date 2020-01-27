Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPAA. ValuEngine upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

