MU Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 24,850 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 4.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at $106,608,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at $75,136,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,809.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 684,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after acquiring an additional 648,944 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.03 on Monday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

