MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 38,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE:DFS opened at $76.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

