MU Investments Co. Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,470 shares during the period. Intel comprises 4.2% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.51.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

