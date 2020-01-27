Multi-collateral DAI Market Cap Achieves $104.90 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00011414 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $104.90 million and $17.11 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 103,478,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,186,264 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

