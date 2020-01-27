NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.33. 2,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.96.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%. The business had revenue of $22.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NantHealth by 778.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in NantHealth by 436.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.