National Bank Financial Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

