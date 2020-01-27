National Bank Financial Trims Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Target Price to C$9.50

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Cervus Equipment and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

CERV stock traded down C$0.10 on Monday, reaching C$8.90. 17,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.03. Cervus Equipment has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.90. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 million and a PE ratio of 26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64.

In other Cervus Equipment news, Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$50,072.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$175,639.80.

Cervus Equipment Company Profile

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

