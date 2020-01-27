National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.27. The company had a trading volume of 782,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,561. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.05.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.87%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $558,150.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

