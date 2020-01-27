Navient’s (NAVI) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays downgraded Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Navient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NAVI opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Navient has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,779,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 880,568 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 172,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

