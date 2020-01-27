NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NBI stock opened at A$2.07 ($1.47) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$2.07. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 1-year low of A$1.98 ($1.40) and a 1-year high of A$2.12 ($1.50).

