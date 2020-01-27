Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NEOS opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 117,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 1,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

