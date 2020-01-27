Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 772,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 381% from the previous session’s volume of 160,652 shares.The stock last traded at $3.99 and had previously closed at $3.58.

UEPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

