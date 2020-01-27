New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 423,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in New Home in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Home by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Home by 18,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Home stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. 67,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Home has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.68.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $165.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

