NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Beck Bode LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 4.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after buying an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after buying an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 511,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,098,000 after buying an additional 116,649 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.17. The stock had a trading volume of 819,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average is $228.37. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $171.74 and a one year high of $264.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

