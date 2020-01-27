NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. NIC comprises about 4.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned 0.55% of NIC worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

NIC stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,343. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EGOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

