Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $73,973.00 and $463.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

