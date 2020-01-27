NoLimitCoin Market Cap Reaches $378,877.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $378,877.00 and approximately $297.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 608,463,505 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

