Nomura Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $74.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective boosted by Nomura from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine raised Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.65. 8,206,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,879,158. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 191,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 99,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

