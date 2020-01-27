Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

NDLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.23. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Noodles & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 739,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 306,102 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Noodles & Co by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.