Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,346,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $396,901,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.42 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average of $119.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

