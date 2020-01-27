Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,104.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a one year low of $885.07 and a one year high of $1,131.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,083.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.39.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

