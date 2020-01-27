Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

EEM opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

