Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,173 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 108,031 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,476 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.85.

NYSE:UNP opened at $185.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

