Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Teresa Parker Sells 16,790 Shares

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,823. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $943,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,159 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7,487.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 853,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,852,000 after purchasing an additional 842,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Comments


