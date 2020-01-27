Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.82.

NTRS opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $83.95 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $1,936,883.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,600 shares of company stock worth $6,122,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 65.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Northern Trust by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 35,903 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,768,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

