Noxopharm (ASX:NOX) Trading 4.3% Higher

Noxopharm Ltd (ASX:NOX) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.25 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.25 ($0.17), 78,852 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66.

About Noxopharm (ASX:NOX)

Noxopharm Limited, a drug development company, focuses on the research and development of drugs to enhance radiotherapy in Australia and internationally. It is developing Veyonda, a dosage formulation of idronoxil, a generic anti-cancer agent for the treatment of late-stage cancers. The company also focuses on developing NYX-104, a drug intended to protect the brain from excitotoxicity; NYX-205, a drug to treat inflammation of the nervous tissue; and NYX-330, a PCSK9-inhibitor developed as a companion product for statin drugs in lowering low density lipoprotein cholesterol levels in patients at risk of cardiovascular disease.

