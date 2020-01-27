Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 50%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA) rose 50% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 187,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 53,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Nubeva Technologies Company Profile (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

