Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.50

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit