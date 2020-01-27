Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.50

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
