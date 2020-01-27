NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 531.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last three months.

NXPI traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,766. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

