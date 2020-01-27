Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its stake in Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in Pfizer by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 50,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

PFE opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

