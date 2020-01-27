Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 2.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

American Electric Power stock opened at $102.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

