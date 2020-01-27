Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $174.47 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.87 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

