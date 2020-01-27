Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 2,371 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 3.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $85.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

