OKCash Price Hits $0.0251 on Top Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $3,120.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and LiteBit.eu. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00052493 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00072350 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,853.69 or 1.00805028 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 2,974.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00039377 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,968,727 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

