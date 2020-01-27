Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.24

Omega Diagnostics Group Plc (LON:ODX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $15.50. Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 137,518 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Omega Diagnostics Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.42.

In other Omega Diagnostics Group news, insider Kieron Harbison bought 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £592.02 ($778.77).

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

