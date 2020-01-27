OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.07

Shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.11. OMNOVA Solutions shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 4,430 shares changing hands.

OMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,333,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 167,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 59,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN)

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

