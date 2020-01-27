Oncosil Medical (ASX:OSL) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Oncosil Medical Ltd (ASX:OSL) shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 284,285 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Oncosil Medical Company Profile (ASX:OSL)

OncoSil Medical Limited, a medical device company, focuses on the development of localized treatments for cancer in Australia. Its lead product is OncoSil, a brachytherapy device comprising OncoSil Phosphorous-32 Microparticles and OncoSil Diluent, which implants a pre-determined dose of beta radiation emitting isotope directly into cancerous tissue for the treatment of pancreatic and liver cancer.

