Oncosil Medical (ASX:OSL) Shares Up 3.1%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Shares of Oncosil Medical Ltd (ASX:OSL) shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), 284,285 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a market capitalization of $104.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Oncosil Medical Company Profile (ASX:OSL)

OncoSil Medical Limited, a medical device company, focuses on the development of localized treatments for cancer in Australia. Its lead product is OncoSil, a brachytherapy device comprising OncoSil Phosphorous-32 Microparticles and OncoSil Diluent, which implants a pre-determined dose of beta radiation emitting isotope directly into cancerous tissue for the treatment of pancreatic and liver cancer.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncosil Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncosil Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit