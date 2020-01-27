Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.24. 31,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit