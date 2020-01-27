Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORAN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of Orange stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.24. 31,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

