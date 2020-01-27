Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Down 14.4%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was down 14.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 893,786 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,563,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.90.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.