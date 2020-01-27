Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Down 14.4%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was down 14.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 893,786 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,563,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.90.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.
About Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
