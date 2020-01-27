Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) PT Raised to $15.00 at Deutsche Bank

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Owens-Illinois stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,972,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,570,000 after acquiring an additional 176,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Owens-Illinois during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

