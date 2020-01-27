P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Short Interest Update

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ PFIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.17. P & F Industries has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter. P & F Industries had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

