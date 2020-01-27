PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24 and TOPBTC. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $6,676.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Graviex, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

