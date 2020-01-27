Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Trading Down 9%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) traded down 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.72, 4,565 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 646,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 814.23% and a negative return on equity of 139.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacific Drilling by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

