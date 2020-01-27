Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Receives $265.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.85. 785,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.38. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $192.17 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $1.22. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,199. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after purchasing an additional 230,170 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 281,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,376,000 after purchasing an additional 223,725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after purchasing an additional 205,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

