Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $187.86 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit