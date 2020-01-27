Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $187.86 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $141.18 and a 52-week high of $193.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

