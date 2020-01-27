Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 570 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $101.65 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.31.

